Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 8,325,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 11,773,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

TELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

The stock has a market cap of $901.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $102.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 195,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $236,216.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,659,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,163.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,167,552 shares of company stock valued at $24,491,453. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

