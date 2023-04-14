Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Up 262.3% in March

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 262.3% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TPST traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 40,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.90. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Tempest Therapeutics

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tempest Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

