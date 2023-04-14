Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Update

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the March 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:TEI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. 90,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
