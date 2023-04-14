TerraClassicUSD Market Cap Hits $219.30 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $219.30 million and approximately $12.74 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00062346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00040798 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018003 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001354 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,489,846 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,375,294 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

