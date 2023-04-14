Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 147.7% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on THLLY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Thales from €135.00 ($146.74) to €130.00 ($141.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Price Performance

Thales stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,795. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.79. Thales has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

About Thales

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.