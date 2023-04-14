The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Plans $1.72 Quarterly Dividend

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.7188 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

AES Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AES stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,500. AES has a 12 month low of $79.83 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.18.

Institutional Trading of AES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AES by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AES by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AES by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AES by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

