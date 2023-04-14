The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $19.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NAPA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 23,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $386,027.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,537.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 23,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $386,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,537.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $92,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,147,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,960,456.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,047,298 shares of company stock worth $92,858,829. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Articles

