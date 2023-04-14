The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $70.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $72.66. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

