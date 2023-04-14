The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $204.95

Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRCGet Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 204.95 ($2.54) and traded as low as GBX 192.93 ($2.39). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 193.40 ($2.40), with a volume of 992,897 shares trading hands.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 204.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.00 and a beta of 1.15.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from The Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other The Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Julia Goh acquired 20,000 shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($48,297.21). In other news, insider Heather Hopkins sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.66), for a total transaction of £11,010.15 ($13,634.86). Also, insider Julia Goh acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($48,297.21). Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

