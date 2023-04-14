The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $204.95

Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 204.95 ($2.54) and traded as low as GBX 192.93 ($2.39). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 193.40 ($2.40), with a volume of 992,897 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 204.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.00 and a beta of 1.15.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from The Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,000.00%.
The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
