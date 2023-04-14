The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $581.28

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 581.28 ($7.20) and traded as high as GBX 583 ($7.22). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 578 ($7.16), with a volume of 487,955 shares.

The Merchants Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 580.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 560.17. The stock has a market cap of £829.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 944.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

The Merchants Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.90. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,516.13%.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

