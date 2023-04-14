Threshold Price Hits $0.0364 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $364.16 million and approximately $17.05 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018314 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,398.52 or 0.99984275 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03670852 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $15,456,751.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

