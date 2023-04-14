Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Up 187.5% in March

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Price Performance

Shares of TBCP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,388. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

