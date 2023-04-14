Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Timber Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TMBR stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timber Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 238,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 251.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,133 shares in the last quarter.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus is on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, facial angiofibromas in tuberous sclerosis complex, and other sclerotic skin diseases.

