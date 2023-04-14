Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $83.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

