Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Shares Down 3%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 15,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

The company has a market cap of C$16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.71.

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company and merchant bank, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides merchant banking services to select companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

