Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.22

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.22 and traded as low as $32.52. Toshiba shares last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20.

About Toshiba

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

