Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.28

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and traded as high as $16.64. Toshiba shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 44,733 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toshiba Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

