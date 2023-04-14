Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.28

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and traded as high as $16.64. Toshiba shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 44,733 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Toshiba Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.70.
About Toshiba
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
