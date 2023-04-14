Total Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,306 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,495 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.72. 1,954,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

