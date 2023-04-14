Total Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,308 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $18,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $109.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,038. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $122.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

