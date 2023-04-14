Total Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Total Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,014 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14,357.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MQT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 30,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,574. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

