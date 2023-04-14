Total Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.14. 104,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,284. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.70. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.