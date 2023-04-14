Total Investment Management Inc. Takes $284,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 101,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,423,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

FMB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.31. 62,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,806. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $52.27.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.