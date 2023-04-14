Traders Buy Large Volume of Grab Call Options (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 16,117 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 124% compared to the average volume of 7,190 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grab by 15.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Grab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 835,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Grab by 22.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grab by 40.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 128,914 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Grab by 116.7% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 71,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 38,652 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Grab Stock Performance

Grab stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,501,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,464,615. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

