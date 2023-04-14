Tran Capital Management L.P. Buys 19,839 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,839 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 4.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $38,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.57. 144,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,206. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.