Tran Capital Management L.P. Buys 19,839 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,839 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 4.9% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $38,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.57. 144,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,206. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams
In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
