Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Lowered by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after buying an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,866,000 after purchasing an additional 755,849 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.72.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $175.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.42. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.