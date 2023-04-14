TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark downgraded TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.50.

TA stock opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TravelCenters of America has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $87.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.15.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TA. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

