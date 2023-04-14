Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.68 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.51%. The business had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Mott sold 11,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $286,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard W. Mott sold 11,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $286,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 49,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,460.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,995 shares in the company, valued at $30,468,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 442,804 shares of company stock valued at $10,518,221. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 660,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,703,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after purchasing an additional 425,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the third quarter valued at about $8,334,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,488,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 353,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.