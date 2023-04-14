Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 154.2% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Treasury Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Shares of TSRYY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 47,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,953. Treasury Wine Estates has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99.
Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.
