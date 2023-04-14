Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 66.60 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.82). 568,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,644,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.40 ($0.81).

Tritax EuroBox Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £279.00 million, a P/E ratio of 264.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78.

Tritax EuroBox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tritax EuroBox

About Tritax EuroBox

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 32,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £21,108.48 ($26,140.53). Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Featured Articles

