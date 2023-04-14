Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 66.60 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.82). 568,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,644,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.40 ($0.81).
Tritax EuroBox Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £279.00 million, a P/E ratio of 264.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78.
Tritax EuroBox Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tritax EuroBox
About Tritax EuroBox
Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.
