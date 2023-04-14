Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Shares Down 8.7%

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Rating) shares fell 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 38,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 17,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Triumph Gold Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26.

About Triumph Gold

(Get Rating)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, stungsten, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.