Truist Financial Boosts PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $77.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.17.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.83. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $168,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,243,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,389,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,491,455. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 185,407 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

