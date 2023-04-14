Truist Financial Raises Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target to $21.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRGY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Crescent Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CRGY opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.45. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 14.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the third quarter worth $297,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Crescent Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

