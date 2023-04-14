Truist Financial Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $116.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XOM. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.91.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $115.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $471.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.55. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.