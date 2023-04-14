TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.42. TSS shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 2,100 shares.

TSS Trading Down 7.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

About TSS

(Get Rating)

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment consists of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.