TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 1,400 ($17.34) to GBX 1,520 ($18.82) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get TUI alerts:

TUI Stock Performance

Shares of TUIFF opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. TUI has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.31.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Hotel & Resorts, Cruises, and TUI Musement. The Hotel & Resort segments comprises all Group-owned hotels and hotel shareholdings of TUI Group. The Cruises segment consists of the joint venture TUI Cruises, its subsidiary Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as well as the British cruise business Marella Cruises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.