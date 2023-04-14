Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $48.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

