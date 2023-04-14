Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $720,000 Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 473.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 201,277 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 51,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average is $77.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

