Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,278,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 190,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,868,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,289,000 after purchasing an additional 77,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $374,114,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $6,444,990 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MU opened at $63.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $76.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

