Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives $41.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

UBSFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

