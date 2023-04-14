Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $54.11 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

