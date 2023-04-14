Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,391,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $197.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.69 and a 200 day moving average of $203.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

