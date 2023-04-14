Uniswap Trading Up 4.1% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and approximately $129.06 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $6.25 or 0.00020572 BTC on popular exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.00314215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011443 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000807 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003309 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.41278023 USD and is up 7.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 653 active market(s) with $121,173,840.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

