Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Insurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Universal Insurance from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Universal Insurance stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $561.76 million, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.92. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $19.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -86.49%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,348,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,386,775.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 68,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,929,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

