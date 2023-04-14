Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UPST. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Upstart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a sell rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $146.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $54,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,456.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 730,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $54,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,690,456.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,484 shares of company stock worth $1,042,436. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Upstart by 3,345.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 62.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 85.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

