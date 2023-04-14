Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 103 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.0% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.8 %

AMGN stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.50. The stock had a trading volume of 213,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,991. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.74. The company has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

