Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 17,775 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

F stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.51. 8,790,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,905,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.