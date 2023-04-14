VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,705 shares during the quarter. VanEck Agribusiness ETF makes up about 0.8% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Advisor OS LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,317,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 159,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOO opened at $87.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $109.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.70.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

