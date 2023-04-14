VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,699 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $15,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,769,000.

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.91. 293,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,232. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $29.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

