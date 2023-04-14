Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 1.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $93.35.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

