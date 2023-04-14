Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Schubert & Co

Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.2% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Schubert & Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $128,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after purchasing an additional 296,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,673,000 after purchasing an additional 255,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.10 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

